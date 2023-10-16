Israel-Hamas war
Suzanne Somers dies
AP Top 25
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Baltimore Ravens

A 71-year-old Illinois man accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounding a 32-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime Sunday. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the Israel-Hamas war. (Oct. 16)
Video

Illinois Muslim boy killed, man charged with hate crime

A 71-year-old Illinois man accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounding a 32-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime Sunday. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the Israel-Hamas war. (Oct. 16)
 
Share