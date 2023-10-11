Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military led a group of journalists, including an Associated Press reporter, on a tour of the village of Kfar Aza on Tuesday, a day after retaking it from Hamas fighters. The village lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants. (Oct. 11)
Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants

