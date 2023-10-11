Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants

The Israeli military led a group of journalists, including an Associated Press reporter, on a tour of the village of Kfar Aza on Tuesday, a day after retaking it from Hamas fighters. The village lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants. (Oct. 11)
