Israel’s military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders on Monday, as it pounded the Gaza Strip from the air and mustered for a campaign its prime minister said would destroy “the military and governing capabilities” of the militant group. (Oct. 9)
Pope Francis and world leaders react to unabating conflict between Israel and Hamas
