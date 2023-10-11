Here’s the latest for Wednesday, October 11th: Netanyahu and opposition form unity government, war cabinet; US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22; House GOP nominate Steve Scalise speaker; How Paris transformed Van Gogh’s painting style.
AP Top Stories October 11 P
Here’s the latest for Wednesday, October 11th: Netanyahu and opposition form unity government, war cabinet; US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22; House GOP nominate Steve Scalise speaker; How Paris transformed Van Gogh’s painting style.