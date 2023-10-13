Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel’s military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory. (Oct. 13) (AP Video: Najib Jobain & Wafaa Shurafa)
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel’s military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory. (Oct. 13) (AP Video: Najib Jobain & Wafaa Shurafa)