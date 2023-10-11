President Joe Biden reiterated Wednesday that the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security is “unshakable,” underscoring once again that “the United States has Israel’s back” as it retaliates against Hamas for the weekend attack. (Oct. 11)
Biden vows US commitment to Israel’s security is ‘unshakable’
