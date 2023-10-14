Israel-Hamas war
In Pittsburgh synagogues, worshippers gather for the Sabbath a week after Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting the latest Israel-Hamas war. Rabbis acknowledged the tragic loss of life and prayed for the return of captives, for the state of Israel, and prayed for peace. (AP Video/Jessie Wardarski) (Oct. 14)
US synagogues mourn lives lost in Hamas attack

