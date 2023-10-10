Thousands of supporters around the world rallied in support of Israel on Monday, as numerous countries offered to play a role in mediating an end to the fighting, which already has killed at least 1,600 people. (Oct. 10) (AP video: Victor R. Caivano, Alexandre Plaza, Carlos Guerrero, Marko Alvarez)
Supporters of Israel rally around the world in show of solidarity
