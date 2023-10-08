AP Top Stories Oct. 8 P

Israel-Palestinian conflict
Here’s the latest for Sunday, October 8th: Israel formally declares war on Hamas intensifying retaliations towards the Gaza Strip; At least four Americans killed in the attacks around Israel; hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors gather in Jordan’s capital; a once-retired lighthouse in the Florida Keys shines once again.
