Israeli protesters blocked highways leading to Jerusalem, Haifa and Tel Aviv at the start of countrywide demonstrations Tuesday against the government’s planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation. (July 11) (AP Video: Ami Bentov & Alon Bernstein)
Israelis block highways in legal overhaul protest
Israeli protesters blocked highways leading to Jerusalem, Haifa and Tel Aviv at the start of countrywide demonstrations Tuesday against the government’s planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation. (July 11) (AP Video: Ami Bentov & Alon Bernstein)