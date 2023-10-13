A bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered on the steps of the Capitol on Thursday night and held a vigil for Israel and the lives lost, including the Americans killed, taken hostage, and injured by Hamas attackers. (Oct 12)
Members of Congress hold vigil at capitol steps for Israel
A bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered on the steps of the Capitol on Thursday night and held a vigil for Israel and the lives lost, including the Americans killed, taken hostage, and injured by Hamas attackers. (Oct 12)