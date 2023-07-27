President Joe Biden is praising Italy’s far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni for her country’s “very strong support” of Ukraine. Biden welcomed Meloni on Thursday for her first visit to the White House since she became prime minister last year. (July 27)
Biden thanks far-right Italian PM for Ukraine support
