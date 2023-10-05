In Italy, fewer than 20% of people attend church services at least once a week, often leaving a handful of elderly parishioners in church pews while young families find other ways to occupy their time. (Oct. 5) (AP Video/ Paolo Santalucia)
In Italy, most Catholics skip Mass, keep identity
