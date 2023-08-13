Millions of visitors have descended on the eternal city as Italy’s tourism industry experiences a post-COVID boom. Now there is a growing business in alternative tours, to satisfy those who do not want to spend their day fighting the throngs at the Vatican Museums, the Colosseum, or the Trevi Fountain. (9 August 2023, AP video by Gianfranco Stara/ Luigi Navarra/ Paolo Lucariello)
Quirky tours draw visitors in Rome
