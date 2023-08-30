Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had Fukushima fish sashimi at a lunch meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to dispel safety concerns following the controversial release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant. (Aug. 30)
Japan PM Kishida eats Fukushima fish to dispel worries after water release
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had Fukushima fish sashimi at a lunch meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to dispel safety concerns following the controversial release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant. (Aug. 30)