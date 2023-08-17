Maui fires latest
Aldi goes shopping
Biden’s approval rating
Cape Verde boat disaster
Britney Spears divorce

President Joe Biden is set to welcome leaders of Japan and South Korea for the first summit of his presidency. Biden plans to use Friday’s Camp David meetings to urge the leaders to turn the page on their difficult history and cement closer ties. (Aug. 17)

Video

Biden aiming for closer ties with Japan, South Korea at Camp David summit

President Joe Biden is set to welcome leaders of Japan and South Korea for the first summit of his presidency. Biden plans to use Friday’s Camp David meetings to urge the leaders to turn the page on their difficult history and cement closer ties. (Aug. 17)
 
Share