President Joe Biden is set to welcome leaders of Japan and South Korea for the first summit of his presidency. Biden plans to use Friday’s Camp David meetings to urge the leaders to turn the page on their difficult history and cement closer ties. (Aug. 17)
Biden aiming for closer ties with Japan, South Korea at Camp David summit
