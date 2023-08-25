March on Washington, 60 years later
Spain women’s soccer team refuse to play
Trump’s mug shot
More Fed hikes possible
US sues SpaceX

Protesters gathered outside the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo on Friday to demonstrate against the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant. “I want them to realise that they have made a mistake and make them pause the operation and think again,” said Akiko Kobayashi, the organizer of the protest.

Japanese protest Fukushima water release

