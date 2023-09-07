Japan has launched a rocket carrying a small lunar lander and an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe. The launch of the HII-A rocket from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan was broadcast live by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, known as JAXA. (Sep. 7)
Japan launches rocket carrying lunar lander and X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe
