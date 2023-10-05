In Japan, where 70% of the population consider themselves nonreligious, collecting special stamps at temples has become a pragmatic approach to keeping family and community ties to traditional religions. (Oct. 5) (AP Video: Ayaka McGill)
Stamp collecting in secular Japan leads people to temple
