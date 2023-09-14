Jared Leto hopes to surprise with sixth Thirty Seconds to Mars album | AP Extended Interview

Thirty Seconds to Mars is back with a new clutch of songs born from the pandemic collected under a very long title. “It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day” is exactly what it sounds like — optimistic, despite the doom. “I really feel like it represents where we’re at as a planet, as a people,” says Jared Leto, who formed the band with his brother Shannon. Leto spoke with The Associated Press’ Mark Kennedy in New York in this extended interview about finding inspiration, balancing acting and music — and what makes his band’s sixth album feel so significant.