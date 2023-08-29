Jean Dawson on fame, identity and his ‘trilogy’ | Extended AP interview

Jean Dawson is pushing the boundaries of his experimental yet melodic sound with a 2023 trilogy showcasing his unique blend of rap, rock, punk and folk. The Los Angeles-based artist’s latest release, “‘DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES’, PT 2 JEAN DAWSON AS ‘NIGHTMARE,’” comes as he prepares to embark on an arena tour with rapper Trippie Redd. Dawson says the characters in each chapter showcase “hyper-aestheticized” parts of himself. In this extended interview, Dawson spoke with the Associated Press about identity, not seeking fame, building connection and his upcoming projects.