Jean Dawson is pushing the boundaries of his experimental yet melodic sound with a 2023 trilogy showcasing his unique blend of rap, rock, punk and folk. The Los Angeles-based artist’s latest release, “‘DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES’, PT 2 JEAN DAWSON AS ‘NIGHTMARE,’” comes as he prepares to embark on an arena tour with rapper Trippie Redd. Dawson says the characters in each chapter showcase “hyper-aestheticized” parts of himself. In this extended interview, Dawson spoke with the Associated Press about identity, not seeking fame, building connection and his upcoming projects.
Jean Dawson on fame, identity and his ‘trilogy’ | Extended AP interview
