The DOJ’s watchdog said that a “combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures” by the federal Bureau of Prisons and workers at the New York City jail enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life. (June 27)
DOJ: Negligence, misconduct led to Epstein’s death
The DOJ’s watchdog said that a “combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures” by the federal Bureau of Prisons and workers at the New York City jail enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life. (June 27)