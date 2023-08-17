The longest suspension bridge in Jerusalem, marketed by Israeli officials as a tourist draw, has been a source of further tension over land in Jerusalem’s Old City, which is at the epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (August 17) (AP Video: Alon Bernstein)
Jerusalem suspension bridge draws tourists near and far, despite criticisms
