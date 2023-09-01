Pres. Biden heads into the Labor Day weekend touting August jobs gains of 187,000

President Joe Biden touted the Labor Department’s new jobs figures as American employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed. (Sept. 1)
