President Joe Biden is expected to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument on Tuesday. It honors the Black teenager from Chicago whose killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the Civil Rights movement. (July 24)
Biden to honor Emmett Till with national monument
