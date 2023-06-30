Students borrowers and activists react bitterly to a sharply divided Supreme Court ruling that has effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. (June 30)
Student borrowers slam high court ruling on debt
