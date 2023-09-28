After insisting for months that they have the grounds to launch impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, House Republicans Thursday opened their first formal hearing to make the case to the public, their colleagues and skeptics in the Senate. (Sept. 28)
House Republicans hold hearing to make their case for Biden impeachment
After insisting for months that they have the grounds to launch impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, House Republicans Thursday opened their first formal hearing to make the case to the public, their colleagues and skeptics in the Senate. (Sept. 28)