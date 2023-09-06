Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed any questions about President Joe Biden’s age Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press in Indonesia. A recent AP/NORC poll shows that 77% of Americans believe he’s too old for a second term. (Sept. 6)
Vice President Harris dismisses concerns about Biden’s age: ‘Joe Biden delivers’
