Tropical Storm Lee
AP Top 25 Poll
U.S. Open latest
Enrique Tarrio sentenced
Biden awards Medal of Honor

Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed any questions about President Joe Biden’s age Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press in Indonesia. A recent AP/NORC poll shows that 77% of Americans believe he’s too old for a second term. (Sept. 6)

Video

Vice President Harris dismisses concerns about Biden’s age: ‘Joe Biden delivers’

Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed any questions about President Joe Biden’s age Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press in Indonesia. A recent AP/NORC poll shows that 77% of Americans believe he’s too old for a second term. (Sept. 6)
 
Share