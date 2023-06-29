Here’s the latest for Thursday, June 29: The US Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action for colleges; President Biden says colleges must now seek other routes to diversity; Former VP Pence in Ukraine; Italian scientists fly on Virgin Galactic space plane.
AP Top Stories 29P
