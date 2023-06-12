An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire. The blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. No injuries were reported. (June 11) (Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez)
Philly section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses
An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire. The blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. No injuries were reported. (June 11) (Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez)