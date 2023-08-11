In California, a summer sleepaway camp serves as a haven for Jewish children of color. These campers have the shared experience of often being seen as outliers. But at Camp Be’chol Lashon, they celebrate their differences together. (Aug. 11) (AP Video: Jacquelyn Martin)
Jewish kids of color attend inclusive summer camp
In California, a summer sleepaway camp serves as a haven for Jewish children of color. These campers have the shared experience of often being seen as outliers. But at Camp Be’chol Lashon, they celebrate their differences together. (Aug. 11) (AP Video: Jacquelyn Martin)