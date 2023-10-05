Nobel Prize in literature
‘Nones’ on the rise
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Biden’s dog
Powerball

Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her and accuses CAA, Disney, Miramax of enabling; Selena Gomez hosts fundraiser for her mental health charity, Martin Short, H.E.R., Taylor Lautner attend; “Saturday Night Live” returns after strike, with Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny slated to host. (Oct. 5)
Video

ShowBiz Minute: Ormond, Gomez, ‘SNL’

Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her and accuses CAA, Disney, Miramax of enabling; Selena Gomez hosts fundraiser for her mental health charity, Martin Short, H.E.R., Taylor Lautner attend; “Saturday Night Live” returns after strike, with Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny slated to host. (Oct. 5)
 
Share