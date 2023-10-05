Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her and accuses CAA, Disney, Miramax of enabling; Selena Gomez hosts fundraiser for her mental health charity, Martin Short, H.E.R., Taylor Lautner attend; “Saturday Night Live” returns after strike, with Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny slated to host. (Oct. 5)
ShowBiz Minute: Ormond, Gomez, ‘SNL’
