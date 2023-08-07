A glacial outburst sent raging water down an Alaska river, collapsing and damaging homes in the state’s capital of Juneau. Officials say glacial outbursts have happened from the Mendenhall Glacier before, but the weekend’s event had the most water. (August 7)
Glacial flooding damages houses in Alaska
