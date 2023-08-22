Newly released video shows the 98-year-old mother of a Kansas newspaper publisher confronting police officers as they searched her home earlier this month. Joan Meyer died the day following the police searches that have led to a debate over press freedoms. (August 22)
‘Get out of my house!’ Video of 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher during raid
