Writers Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris share the years-long process of bringing ‘Frasier’ back to TV. The new series, starring Kelsey Grammer once again in the title role, follows the character on a new chapter. It debuts Oct. 12 on Paramount+. (Oct. 9)
‘Frasier’ showrunners on their long road to getting reboot made
