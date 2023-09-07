Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has placed a $20 bet to signal that legal sports wagering is off and running in the Bluegrass State. The Democratic governor placed the first sports bet Thursday at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. (Sept. 7) (AP Video: Dylan Lovan)
Legal sports wagering opens in Kentucky with governor making first bet
