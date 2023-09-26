Newly released drone footage from the Kosovo government shows a group of Serb gunmen, after killing a Kosovar Albanian police officer in one of the worst confrontations since it declared independence from Serbia in 2008. (Sept. 26)
New drone footage of Serb gunmen standoff in Monastery
