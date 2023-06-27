At least four people were killed and 42 others injured - including an eight-month-old baby - after Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk and a nearby village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday, according to the office of the region’s prosecutor. (Jun 27)
Aftermath of deadly Kramatorsk attack
