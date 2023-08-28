DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica’s “Planet of the Bass” is a viral hit parody song pulled straight from the absurdity of late-90s, early ’00s Eurodance music. Creator Kyle Gordon says it “just hit a nostalgia sweet spot.” (Aug. 28)
‘Planet of the Bass’ hits ‘nostalgia sweet spot’
