Kevin Bacon joined striking writers and actors outside the Paramount Studios offices in New York on Monday (17 July 2023). The actor says that he was there “for the working class, middle class part” of the SAG-AFTRA union. SAG-AFTRA leaders voted unanimously on Thursday that when their contract expired they would start striking the following day, joining the Writers Guild of America, who walked out on May 2.
Kevin Bacon joins strikers in New York
