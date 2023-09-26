Hunter Biden vs Rudy Giuliani
Government shutdown
Amazon sued by FTC
JPMorgan settles Epstein claims
Cassidy Hutchinson book

President Joe Biden joined United Auto Workers strikers on their picket line Tuesday as their work stoppage against major carmakers hit day 12, a demonstration of support for organized labor apparently unparalleled in presidential history. (Sept. 26)
Video

Biden visits UAW picket line, tells union to ‘stick with it’

President Joe Biden joined United Auto Workers strikers on their picket line Tuesday as their work stoppage against major carmakers hit day 12, a demonstration of support for organized labor apparently unparalleled in presidential history. (Sept. 26)
 
Share