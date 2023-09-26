President Joe Biden joined United Auto Workers strikers on their picket line Tuesday as their work stoppage against major carmakers hit day 12, a demonstration of support for organized labor apparently unparalleled in presidential history. (Sept. 26)
Biden visits UAW picket line, tells union to ‘stick with it’
