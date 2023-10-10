Israel-Hamas war
Lakeland, Florida, held its 43rd annual swan roundup on Tuesday. The swans that were initially a gift from Queen Elizabeth II and now thrive in Lake Morton will be given wellness exams through a local animal hospital. (Oct. 10) (AP Video: Laura Bargfeld)
Florida town rounds up swans for annual health check up

