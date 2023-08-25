Vice President Kamala Harris led a White House celebration Friday for the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, praising the team for its “grit and determination” on the court, and for being role models and leaders outside of the arena. (Aug. 25)
Harris welcomes 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces to the White House
Vice President Kamala Harris led a White House celebration Friday for the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, praising the team for its “grit and determination” on the court, and for being role models and leaders outside of the arena. (Aug. 25)