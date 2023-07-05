The New York Liberty had a 13-hour travel day that included multiple bus rides, two commercial flights and time spent at three airports to get from Connecticut to Las Vegas. The wear-and-tear on their bodies is one reason players are lobbying for charter flights.
Why WNBA players are lobbying for more charter flights
