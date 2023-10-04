Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting will appear in a court in Las Vegas; David Beckham brings wife Victoria and family to ‘Beckham’ premiere; 104-year-old skydiver may have record as world’s oldest: “It was a wonderful trip.” (Oct. 4)
ShowBiz Minute: Shakur, Beckham, Skydiver
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting will appear in a court in Las Vegas; David Beckham brings wife Victoria and family to ‘Beckham’ premiere; 104-year-old skydiver may have record as world’s oldest: “It was a wonderful trip.” (Oct. 4)