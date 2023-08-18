A manhunt came to an end after a second suspect was arrested in the shooting of a Harris County, Texas deputy sheriff. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. (Aug. 18)
Second suspect arrested in Texas shooting that critically wounded a deputy
