Indian police raided the offices of a news website that’s under investigation for allegedly receiving funds from China, in what critics described as an attack on one of India’s few remaining independent news outlets. (Oct. 3) (AP Video: Piyush Nagpal)
India police search journalists’ homes and offices in the country’s latest raids on media
