A court hearing was held Friday to determine whether several Antioch police officers who traded racist text messages violated a state law aimed at combating racism in the criminal justice system. (July 21) (AP Video/Terry Chea)
Activists demand justice over racist texts from police
A court hearing was held Friday to determine whether several Antioch police officers who traded racist text messages violated a state law aimed at combating racism in the criminal justice system. (July 21) (AP Video/Terry Chea)