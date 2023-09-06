Carl Nassib
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Tropical Storm Lee
Great Wall of China
AP Top 25 Poll

A lawyer for the family of a 21-year-old pregnant Ohio woman who was fatally shot by police is demanding criminal charges for the officer. Ta’Kiya Young was killed last month outside an Ohio supermarket. (Sept. 6)

Video

Ta’Kiya Young’s attorney expects criminal charges for the officer who shot her

A lawyer for the family of a 21-year-old pregnant Ohio woman who was fatally shot by police is demanding criminal charges for the officer. Ta’Kiya Young was killed last month outside an Ohio supermarket. (Sept. 6)
 
Share