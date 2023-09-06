A lawyer for the family of a 21-year-old pregnant Ohio woman who was fatally shot by police is demanding criminal charges for the officer. Ta’Kiya Young was killed last month outside an Ohio supermarket. (Sept. 6)
Ta’Kiya Young’s attorney expects criminal charges for the officer who shot her
A lawyer for the family of a 21-year-old pregnant Ohio woman who was fatally shot by police is demanding criminal charges for the officer. Ta’Kiya Young was killed last month outside an Ohio supermarket. (Sept. 6)