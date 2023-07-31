Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison Monday as she is sentenced for killing her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included claims she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (July 31)
Idaho mom being sentenced in deaths of 2 kids, rival
